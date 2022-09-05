American Frances Tiafoe pulled off a major upset when he defeated Rafael Nadal of Spain to reach the quarterfinals during the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 5. American Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals by defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. Here are some highlights, including Serena Williams' matches, from the tournament, which runs through Sunday.
American Frances Tiafoe returns a ball before defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in four sets in the fourth round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Forest Hills, N.Y., on September 5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI