Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
'Brady Renovation'
Kawhi Leonard
Nissan
Abortion
Medical marijuana
Famous birthdays
Boat fire
Trump resorts
Iran
Medal of Valor
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Sept. 9, 2019 at 1:01 PM
Highlights from the 2019 NASCAR Brickyard 400
(11 images)
Drivers competed in the 26th running of the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Kevin Harvick (L) celebrates with wife DeLana and daughter Piper after winning the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kevin Harvick celebrates his second victory after winning the 26th running of the Brickyard 400. Photo by Amy Frederick /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kyle Busch (18) loses an engine and stops in the middle of pit road during the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Mike Gentry UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Winner Kevin Harvick kisses the bricks while daughter Piper surveys the scene after the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Eventual runner-up Joey Logano heads a large group entering turn one early in the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kevin Harvick gets a champagne shower after winning the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kyle Busch (18) Joey Logano (22) and Kevin Harvick get tire chances in the pits during the 2019 Brickyard 400. Photo by Mike Gentry UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Authorities serve search warrants in California boat fire probe
Medical marijuana patients can face problems in other states
'Brady Renovation' bittersweet without Florence Henderson, Robert Reed
High fat diet may cause brain changes, leading to increased desire to eat
Air Force orders probe of layovers at Trump resorts
Latest News
U.S. border arrests down as Mexico's enforcement rises
Louisiana man faces down bold bear on back porch
Littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords heads to Pacific with ship-killing weaponry
Women go undercover as men in Bravo's 'In a Man's World'
Wife's gas neglecting habit leads to $1 million lottery prize
Back to Article
/