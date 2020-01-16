Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 2, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Highlights from Super Bowl LIV in Miami
(20 images)
Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday. The game
kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
EST.
San Francisco 49ers' Richie James (R) bobbles the ball in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Byron Pringle (L)
in the first quarter
. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato
sings the national anthem
before kickoff. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
