Sports News Photos
Updated: April 8, 2019 at 8:53 AM
Highlights from Baylor's NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship
(20 images)
The Baylor Lady Bears defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-81 to win the 2019 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Baylor Lady Bears celebrate with the championship trophy.
License photo
|
Permalink
This was Baylor's third NCAA Championship win.
License photo
|
Permalink
Baylor joins the
ranks
of UConn and Tennessee as the only Division I programs with three or more titles.
License photo
|
Permalink
The last time Baylor won the championship was in 2012, also against Notre Dame.
License photo
|
Permalink
Baylor celebrates winning the championship.
License photo
|
Permalink
Baylor guard Chloe Jackson (24) cuts down the net after winning. Jackson scored the
game-winning
drive with 3.9 seconds on the clock.
License photo
|
Permalink
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) cuts down the net. Smith had 14 points (7-of-9 shooting) and six rebounds.
License photo
|
Permalink
