Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational(16 images)
Henrik Stenson wins the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson won the team competition at the controversial event backed by Saudi Arabia.
Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI