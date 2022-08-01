Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM

Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational(16 images)

Henrik Stenson wins the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Sunday. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson won the team competition at the controversial event backed by Saudi Arabia.

Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Patrick Reed (L) and Dustin Johnson spray champagne after their team, The Aces, won the team competition. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd at the conclusion of the invitational at his golf club. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf (L), speaks with fans. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
