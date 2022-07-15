Top News
Updated: July 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM
Golfers compete in 150th British Open in Scotland
Golfers compete in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday-Sunday. Rory McIlroy is the
favorite to win
the championship.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy drives on the fourth tee at the British Open on July 14 at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
American Tiger Woods drives on the 18th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
U.S. player Phil Mickelson drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
American Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
