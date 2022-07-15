Trending
Golfers compete in 150th British Open in Scotland(14 images)

Golfers compete in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday-Sunday. Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the championship.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy drives on the fourth tee at the British Open on July 14 at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American Tiger Woods drives on the 18th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
U.S. player Phil Mickelson drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
