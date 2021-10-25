Trending
Getting ready for the 2021 World Series(10 images)

The 117th edition of the World Series will pit the National League champion Atlanta Braves against the American League champion Houston Astros in a best-of-seven competition that starts Tuesday in Houston. Here is a look at preparations for the first game, which will draw more than 40,000 fans to Minute Maid Park and millions watching from around the world.

Grounds crew members paint "World Series" on the Minute Maid Park field in Houston on Monday, a day before the opening game of the 2021 edition. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri takes a break during a workout. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia joins the workout.Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa prepares to filed a ball during a workout. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
