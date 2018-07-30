Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 30, 2018 at 8:58 AM
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France
(14 images)
Geraint Thomas of Great Britain
won
the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday. Thomas claimed his first Tour de France victory, becoming the first Welshman to win the event. Photos by David Silpa/UPI
Thomas of Great Britain celebrates on the presentation podium after winning.
Second-place finisher Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands (L) and Thomas arrive on the presentation podium. Thomas beat Dumoulin by 1:51.
"Kids, just dream big. If people tell you it can't be done, keep going and believe in yourself. With hard work, everything pays off in the end," Thomas said at the event.
Thomas celebrates while crossing the finish line.
Thomas (in yellow) follows his Team Sky teammates on the Champs-Elysees. Team Sky has won six of the last seven Tour de France titles.
Peter Sagan of Slovakia arrives on the presentation podium after winning the Green Jersey for being the overall points leader.
Pierre Roger Latour of France arrives on the presentation podium after winning the Best Young Rider jersey.
