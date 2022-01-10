Trending
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 11, 2022

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Alabama Crimson Tide for National College Football Championship(21 images)

The Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide to capture their first National College Football Championship since 1980 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 NCAA National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) and Bennett (13) celebrate with the trophy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart celebrates the win. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Georgia's Nakobe Dean celebrates the championship. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
