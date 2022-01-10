Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Loose ostriches
Olive oil
Georgia Bulldogs
North Korea
COVID-19 tests
Missing cat
David Sassoli
Pig heart
Canada travel
John Cena
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Alabama Crimson Tide for National College Football Championship
(21 images)
The Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide to capture their first
National College Football Championship
since 1980 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 NCAA National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) and Bennett (13) celebrate with the trophy. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bulldogs' head coach Kirby Smart celebrates the win. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Georgia's Nakobe Dean celebrates the championship. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement