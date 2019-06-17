Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 17, 2019 at 7:51 AM
Gary Woodland wins golf's U.S. Open
(85 images)
Professional golfers from around the world competed in the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., from June 13-16, 2019. Gary Woodland of the U.S.
won
the U.S. Open with a score of 13 under par.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Gary Woodland of the U.S. holds the championship trophy after the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Woodland wins the 2019 U.S. Open and his first major championship with a score of 13 under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Woodland celebrates on the 18th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Viktor Holand of Norway holds the medal for low amauture after the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brooks Koepka of the U.S. reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Justin Rose of England chips to the green on the 12th hole. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka hits from a bunker on the 13th hole in the final round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
