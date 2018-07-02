Home / Sports News Photos / Francesco Molinari wins Quicken Loans golf tournament

Francesco Molinari wins Quicken Loans golf tournament (18 images)

Francesco Molinari won the Quicken Loans national golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on Sunday in Potomac, Md. Photos by Pete Marovich/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 8:31 AM
Francesco Molinari (L) holds the trophy with tournament host Tiger Wood, following the final round. Molinari won the event after shooting an 8-under par 62, for a tournament total of 21-under par.
Molinari holds the trophy.
Molinari talks with Woods following the final round. Woods shot a final round 4-under par to finish 10 shots back and tied for fourth.
Molinari is congratulated by his caddy after sinking a par putt on the 18th hole in the final round.
Woods tees off on the par-3 third hole during final round play.
Zac Blair's caddy shields his player from the harsh sun.
Ryan Armour tees off on the par-3 third hole.
