Home / Sports News Photos / France wins FIFA World Cup in Russia

France wins FIFA World Cup in Russia (129 images)

Soccer teams from around the world meet in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. There will be a total of 64 games between June 14 and July 15. Photos by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 8:31 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates at full-time following the 2018 FIFA World Cup final match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. France beat Croatia 4-2.
License photo | Permalink
Antoine Griezmann (L) and Thomas Lemar of France celebrate with the trophy.
License photo | Permalink
France coach Didier Deschamps lifts the trophy.
License photo | Permalink
Paul Pogba (R) and Samuel Umtiti of France celebrate.
License photo | Permalink
Griezmann of France poses with the trophy.
License photo | Permalink
Griezmann (C) and Lemar (R) of France celebrate with the trophy.
License photo | Permalink
Kylian Mbappe of France poses with the young player of the tournament trophy.
License photo | Permalink