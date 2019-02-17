Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 at 8:24 AM
Denny Hamlin wins NASCAR's Daytona 500
(62 images)
Denny Hamlin
wins the Daytona 500
on February 17, 2019 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
Denny Hamlin celebrates his win in Victory Lane. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hamlin (L) with crew chief Chris Gabehart lifts the Harley J. Earl trophy in Victory Lane . Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hamlin does some celebratory burnouts after winning the 2019 Daytona 500. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hamlin crosses the finish line to claim his second Daytona 500 win. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A crew member for Alex Bowman jumps out of the way of his departing car. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kyle Busch (18) leads Denny Hamlin (11) prior to a series of accidents. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bubba Wallace (43) and Kurt Busch tangle in turn two on lap 51. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
