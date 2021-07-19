Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 19, 2021 at 9:06 AM
Collin Morikawa wins 2021 British Open golf championship
(21 images)
American golfer Collin Morikawa
wins the 2021 British Open
on Sunday at Royal St. George's in Kent, England. Here's a look at the tournament.
Collin Morikawa holds his first Claret Jug after winning the 149th British Open golf championship on Sunday, with a score of 15 under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Louis Oosthuizen (L) congratulates opponent Morikawa on the 18th green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jordan Spieth hits out of the rough on the seventh hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Oosthuizen putts on the 16th green Saturday during the third round. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
