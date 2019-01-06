Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 at 8:32 AM
College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama
(22 images)
The Clemson Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 in the college football
national championship game
at Levi's Stadium on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Clemson Tiger running back Adam Choice (R) holds the Dr. Pepper National Championship Trophy as teammate Kendall Joseph looks on. Photo by Ken Levine/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Clemson celebrates after defeating Alabama. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney (C) holds aloft the championship trophy with ESPN announcer Chris Fowler (L), and Clemson receiver Trevion Thompson. Photo by Ken Levine/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swinney (L) celebrates as defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) licks the trophy. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (R) holds the trophy, as running back Adam Choice looks on. Photo by Ken Levine/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Swinney pumps his fist next to the trophy. Photo by Ken Levine/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tigers safety Isaiah Simmons (11) lifts the trophy. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
