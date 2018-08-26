Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 at 8:26 AM
Bryson DeChambeau wins The Northern Trust golf championship
(26 images)
Bryson DeChambeau won the The Northern Trust golf championship FedEx Cup playoffs at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the first hole in the final round on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DeChambeau kisses the championship trophy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DeChambeau wins the tournament with a score of 18 under par. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DeChambeau is 24 years old and only turned pro two years ago. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
DeChambeau celebrates with caddie Tim Tucker after making a putt for par on the 18th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs up while he walks to the 15th green in the final round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mickelson smiles and interacts with fans before hitting a shot from the rough on the 17th hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
