Sports News Photos
Updated: May 21, 2019 at 8:05 AM
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship
(51 images)
Brooks Koepka of the U.S.
won
the PGA Championship at The Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Brooks Koepka of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday. Koepka wins the 2019 PGA Championship with a score of 8 under par. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after his final round. Koepka became the
first player
since Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka gets a kiss from his girlfriend Jena Sims. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka hits his tee shot on the 5th hole in the final round. Koepka
jumped
Tiger Woods as the U.S. Open betting favorite after Sunday's win. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. greets fans as he walks to the 8th green in the final round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Harold Varner lll of the U.S. tees off on the second hole of the final round. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the first hole in the final round. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
