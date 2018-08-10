Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 at 11:16 AM
Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship
(40 images)
Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship in Town and Country, Mo., on Sunday. The championship was played by top golfers from August 9-12.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Brooks Koepka kisses the Wannamaker Trophy after winning the championship on Sunday. Koepka shot a 66, 16 under par to win.
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka hoists the Wannamaker Trophy after winning.
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka (L) is congratulated by friends.
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka is hugged by girlfriend Jena Simms.
License photo
|
Permalink
Koepka also
won
the 2018 U.S. Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.
License photo
|
Permalink
Tiger Woods eyes up his putt on the 17th green.
License photo
|
Permalink
Woods takes his second shot on the 16th hole.
License photo
|
Permalink
