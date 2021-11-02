Trending
Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:16 AM

Braves beat Astros 7-0 to win World Series in Houston(13 images)

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6, with four wins to the Astros' two in a best-of-seven series, to win their second World Series title at Minute Maid Park in Houston on November 3, 2021. Here's a look at the game.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (C) holds the Commissioner's Trophy up high after their win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 in the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI
Atlanta won the World Series 4-2, with a 7-0 shut out win over Houston in Game 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Braves fans celebrate victory. Photo by Maria Lasaker/UPI
World Series MVP Atlanta Braves Jorge Soler (C) holds his trophy while being interviewed. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI
