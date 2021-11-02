Braves beat Astros 7-0 to win World Series in Houston(13 images)
The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6, with four wins to the Astros' two in a best-of-seven series, to win their second World Series title at Minute Maid Park in Houston on November 3, 2021. Here's a look at the game.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (C) holds the Commissioner's Trophy up high after their win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 in the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI