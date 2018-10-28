Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 at 8:15 AM
Boston Red Sox win the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox won against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB 2018 World Series. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 to win the World Series in 5 games.
Boston Red Sox celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 5 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts holds up the Commissioners Trophy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Red Sox celebrate after beating the Dodgers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox closer Chris Sale celebrates with Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) after striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox Mookie Betts celebrates hitting a solo home run off Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox Steve Pearce celebrates with J.D. Martinez (28) at home plate following a two run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dodgers David Freese (R) slides into third base with a triple in the third ining as Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (L) takes the late throw in game five. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
