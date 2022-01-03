Watch Live
U.S.-led U.N. Security Council meets to address Russian threat to Ukraine
Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:05 AM

Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games(18 images)

Beijing is putting the final touches on venues as athletes arrive and beginning training for the 2022 Winter Games. The Olympics are being held amid strict health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with athletes' movements restricted and no spectators. Opening ceremonies are Friday.

The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium with the Olympic tower behind on Monday ahead of the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
People view the Olympic Rings outside the National Stadium, where the opening ceremony will take place Friday morning. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
The Beijing Olympic Tower glows bright green during a light show rehearsal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
A soldier stands guard beyond the limits of the closed loop system, which authorities say is to counter the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
