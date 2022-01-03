Beijing prepares for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games(18 images)
Beijing is putting the final touches on venues as athletes arrive and beginning training for the 2022 Winter Games. The Olympics are being held amid strict health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with athletes' movements restricted and no spectators. Opening ceremonies are Friday.
The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium with the Olympic tower behind on Monday ahead of the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI