Baseball kicks off with preseason training(72 images)
After the Major League Baseball Players Association and the league reached an agreement on health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, the players were asked to report to their spring training by July 1 to prepare for a shortened season. Here's a look at a few teams getting started with "spring training."
Los Angeles Dodgers right-fielder Mookie Betts (R) celebrates his three-run homer in the second inning with third base coach Dino Ebel at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas (C) celebrates his second-inning solo home run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 20. The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (L) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns on a double in the seventh inning of a preseason game at Camden Yards in Baltimore on July 20. Photo by David Tulis/UPI