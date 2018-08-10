Hall of Fame San Francisco Giants player, and Bonds' godfather Willie Mays called for Bonds to be added to the Hall of Fame. "When people talk about, 'Oh, who's the best ballplayer in the world?' I don't care," Mays said. "I played my 20 years, 22 years, whatever it might be. Give somebody honor, that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a type of fraternity that, when you get there, you'll say, 'Man, how did I get here?' And I want him to have that honor be something that happens to him." Mays added, "Vote this guy in." Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI