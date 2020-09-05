Authentic wins Kentucky Derby in race without spectators(27 images)
Authentic and jockey John Velazquez won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on September 5, 2020. The event, traditionally held in May, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and ran without spectators as a safety precaution. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was favored to win, but was beaten by Authentic and finished second. Here's a look at the some of the scenes from the track.
Jockey John Velazquez (L) celebrates with trainer Bob Baffert after their horse Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. It was Baffert's sixth Derby win. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI