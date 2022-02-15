Top News
Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM
Austin Cindric's Daytona 500 win
Austin Cindric wins his first
Daytona 500,
in a race with several crashes, at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on February 20, 2022. Here's a look at the highlights of the race.
Austin Cindric (2) races door to door against Bubba Wallace(23) at the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022, in Daytona, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a fly-by prior to the race. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Cindric salutes fans during introductions. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
The car of Daniel Suarez is pushed to inspection prior to the start of the race. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
