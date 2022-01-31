A look back at Tom Brady's famed quarterback career(32 images)
After two decades as a quarterback for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 44, announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2022. Some argue he's the greatest player in NFL history.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI
Brady (L) shakes hands with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning at the end of the game in Foxborough, Mass., on October 7, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 31-21. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI