Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:53 AM
2020 Daytona 500 auto racing
(9 images)
The Daytona 500 in Florida caps several days of racing and racing activities.
Joey Logano (22) celebrates after winning the first of two Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Joey Logano wins the first of two Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
William Byron (24) wins Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
Denny Hamlin's crew completes a pit stop during the Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
The Menards crew members for Ryan Blaney complete a prayer before the start of the Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Climt Boyer's crew goes to work during a pit stop in the Duel at Daytona 2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Kyle Busch's crew heads back to the garage after he finished 13th in the Duel at Daytona 2 qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on February 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
