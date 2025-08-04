Trending
NHL
Aug. 4, 2025

Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk named 'NHL 26' cover athlete

By Alex Butler
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) tied for the team lead in points last postseason. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) tied for the team lead in points last postseason. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be on the cover of NHL 26, EA Sports announced Monday. A full reveal for the video game will premier Wednesday.

"He's loud," EA Sports wrote on social media. "He's relentless. He's a problem. Now he's the face of the game."

Tkachuk, 27, joined the Panthers through a 2022 trade from the Calgary Flames. The nine-year veteran made the Stanley Cup Final in each of his three seasons with the franchise, including their back-to-back title-winning campaigns in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Tkachuk tied Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart for the Panthers' team lead in postseason points, with 23 over 23 games. He scored eight goals and chipped in 15 assists during the Panthers' 2024-25 playoff run.

NHL 26 is expected to be released in September. The NHL 26 preview will air Wednesday on YouTube.

