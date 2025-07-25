Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Jackson Blake to $45M extension

July 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed Jackson Blake to a $45 million contract extension, the team announced. Blake totaled 17 goals and 17 assists last season.

The Hurricanes announced the eight-year pact on Thursday. Blake, 21, joined the Hurricanes as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played in just one game in 2023-24 and made 80 appearances in 2024-25.

Blake recorded three goals and three assists over 15 appearances during the 2024-25 postseason.

"Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be," Hurricanes Eric Tulsky said in a news release.

"His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team's culture and we're excited about his future with our club."

Blake's eight-year extension will start in 2026-27 and run through 2033-2034.