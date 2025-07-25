Trending
NHL
July 25, 2025 / 8:37 AM

Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Jackson Blake to $45M extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X

July 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed Jackson Blake to a $45 million contract extension, the team announced. Blake totaled 17 goals and 17 assists last season.

The Hurricanes announced the eight-year pact on Thursday. Blake, 21, joined the Hurricanes as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played in just one game in 2023-24 and made 80 appearances in 2024-25.

Blake recorded three goals and three assists over 15 appearances during the 2024-25 postseason.

"Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be," Hurricanes Eric Tulsky said in a news release.

"His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team's culture and we're excited about his future with our club."

Blake's eight-year extension will start in 2026-27 and run through 2033-2034.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
July 14 (UPI) -- The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks in an opening night triple-header to launch the 2025 NHL regular-season, the league announced Monday.
NHL, union ratify 4-year pact, lengthen regular season to 84 games
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL, union ratify 4-year pact, lengthen regular season to 84 games
July 8 (UPI) -- The NHL and NHLPA ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through 2029-30, the league and players union announced Tuesday.
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension
July 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers agreed to a five-year, $25.7 million contract extension with defenseman Cam York, the NHL franchise announced Monday.
NHL players cleared to compete in 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL players cleared to compete in 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
July 2 (UPI) -- NHL players will be cleared to participate in the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade at the 2026 Winter Games, the league, players union and international Olympic and hockey officials announced Wednesday.
Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie agree to $33 million extension
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie agree to $33 million extension
June 30 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins and forward Morgan Geekie agreed to a six-year, $33 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced.
Predators to trade for Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Predators to trade for Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague
June 30 (UPI) -- The Nashville Predators agreed to a trade for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague.
Toronto Maple Leafs sign John Tavares to $17.5 million extension
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Toronto Maple Leafs sign John Tavares to $17.5 million extension
June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward John Tavares to a four-year, $17.5 million extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
June 26 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres traded forward J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, the teams announced.
Edmonton Oilers trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Edmonton Oilers trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks
June 25 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers traded veteran forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the teams announced Wednesday.
NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets
June 20 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews agreed to a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday.

Trending Stories

USC's Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star, out 6-8 months with injury
USC's Alijah Arenas, son of ex-NBA star, out 6-8 months with injury
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
N.Y. Jets quarterback Justin Fields injures toe, carted off at camp
Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
Tampa Bay Rays demote pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
N.Y. Giants add $3M in incentives to tackle Dexter Lawrence's salary
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision
Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos regains full movement after collision

Follow Us