NHL
July 14, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header

By Alex Butler
Forward Sam Reinhart (L) and the Florida Panthers will host the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of the NHL regular season at 5 p.m. EDT Oct. 7 in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
July 14 (UPI) -- The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks in an opening night triple-header to launch the 2025 NHL regular-season, the league announced Monday.

Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and the Panthers will raise their Stanley Cup banner and battle the Blackhawks at 5 p.m. EDT Oct. 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

A second opening night contest will feature the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Los Angeles Kings then will host the Colorado Avalanche in the nightcap at 10 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. All three matchups will air on ESPN.

Full 2025-26 NHL schedules for all 30 teams will be announced at 1 p.m. Wednesday on NHL Network.

