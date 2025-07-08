NHL, union ratify 4-year pact, lengthen regular season to 84 games

July 8 (UPI) -- The NHL and NHLPA ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through 2029-30, the league and players union announced Tuesday.

Full details from the agreement will not be released until later, but a source familiar with the it told UPI that the pact includes increasing the NHL's regular-season schedule to 84 games from 84, in addition to other modifications.

"The partnership between the players association and the league is stronger than it ever has been, and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release.

"We are grateful to the board of governors for its support of this agreement that strengthens our game and ensures we are collectively delivering a great fan experience in the years to come."

The league and players agreed to a 10-year agreement in 2013, which was extended in 2020. The new pact will start in 2026-27.

"This CBA shows what can be accomplished when the NHL and the Union work together -- an agreement that will allow for the continued worldwide growth of the game," NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said.

"That is a win for everyone. We could not have achieved this outcome without the involvement and support of our players. Special thanks to our executive board and negotiating Committee."

The 2025-26 NHL regular season will start Oct. 7. The league announced last week that players also will be cleared to participate in the 2026 Summer Olympics, which will be Feb. 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.