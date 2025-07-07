Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Cam York agree to $25.7M extension

July 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers agreed to a five-year, $25.7 million contract extension with defenseman Cam York, the NHL franchise announced Monday.

York, a restricted free agent, signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with the Flyers in 2023. He initially joined the franchise as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The five-year veteran totaled 17 points -- from four goals and 13 assists -- over 66 appearances last season. He recorded a career-high 30 points -- from 10 goals and 20 assists -- over 82 appearances in 2023-24.

The Flyers finished 33-39 last season, when they failed to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive time. Signing York comes a week after the Flyers agreed to terms with several key free agents, including center Christian Dvorak and goalie Dan Vladar.