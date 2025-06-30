NHL
June 30, 2025 / 6:56 AM

Predators to trade for Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague

By Alex Butler
June 30 (UPI) -- The Nashville Predators agreed to a trade for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague.

Sources told ESPN, TSN and Sportsnet about the swap Sunday night. The Predators agreed to send defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and center Colton Sissons to the Golden Knights in exchange for Hague.

Hague, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday, also agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Predators.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound defenseman totaled five goals and seven assists over 68 appearances last season for the Golden Knights. He also logged 82 hits, 74 blocks, 18 takeaways, a career-high 56 giveaways and 40 penalty minutes.

Hague totaled 43 points, 111 blocks and a career-high 154 hits last season. He logged a career-best 14 assists and three goals over 81 appearances in 2022-23. Hague also amassed a career-best 154 blocks and 51 penalty minutes in 2022-23.

Hague, 26, totaled 20 goals and 63 assists over his first six NHL seasons.

Lauzon, 28, totaled just one assist over 28 appearances in 2024-25. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defenseman logged a career-high 14 points, from six goals and eight assists, over 79 games in 2023-24. He also logged career-highs in hits (386), blocks (111) and penalty minutes (98) that season.

Sissons, 31, totaled seven goals and 14 assists over 72 appearances last season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward totaled a career-high 35 points -- from 15 goals and 20 assists -- over 81 appearances in 2023-24.

Lauzon and Sissons are both set to become unrestricted free agents next off-season.

