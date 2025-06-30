NHL
June 30, 2025 / 9:09 AM

Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie agree to $33 million extension

By Alex Butler
June 30 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins and forward Morgan Geekie agreed to a six-year, $33 million contract extension, the NHL franchise said.

The Bruins announced their agreement with Geekie on Sunday night. A six-year veteran, Geekie totaled career-highs in goals (33), assists (24), points (57) and games played (77) last season for the Bruins, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

The third-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft joined the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He signed a two-year contract with the Bruins in free agency before the 2023-24 season.

Geekie, 26, increased his point totals over each of the last four seasons, with 22-, 28- and 39-point campaigns leading into his 57-point breakout.

Geekie totaled 17 goals and 22 assists over 76 appearances in 2023-24 for the Bruins. He also recorded four goals that postseason, which tied David Pastrnak for the second most among Bruins players, trailing only Jake DeBrusk.

