Trending
NHL
June 27, 2025 / 3:03 PM

Toronto Maple Leafs sign John Tavares to $17.5 million extension

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares totaled 38 goals and 36 assists over 75 appearances last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares totaled 38 goals and 36 assists over 75 appearances last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward John Tavares to a four-year, $17.5 million extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.

Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs in 2018, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

"Coming to Toronto seven years ago has been better than I ever anticipated," the 16-year veteran forward wrote on Instagram. "The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates everyday. Toronto is an incredible place to play and it's an honor to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'm committed to four more years! My family and I are excited to continue our journey here in Toronto. The best is yet to come!"

Tavares, 34, totaled 74 points -- from 38 goals and 36 assists -- over 75 appearances last season. The All-Star forward registered 222 goals and 271 assists over the last seven years for Toronto.

Tavares, the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, totaled 494 goals and 620 assists over his first 1,184 appearances in the league. His 494 goals and 13 hat tricks are the fifth-most among active players.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
NHL // 1 day ago
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
June 26 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres traded forward J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, the teams announced.
Edmonton Oilers trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks
NHL // 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks
June 25 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers traded veteran forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the teams announced Wednesday.
NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets
June 20 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews agreed to a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday.
Forward Sam Bennett hints at return to NHL champion Florida Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Forward Sam Bennett hints at return to NHL champion Florida Panthers
MIAMI, June 20 (UPI) -- Stanley Cup star Sam Bennett, who is set to hit free agency, hinted at plans to return to the Florida Panthers during title celebrations, but his agent told UPI on Friday no contract is signed amid ongoing negotiations.
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers appear to have damaged one of the most iconic and hardest trophies to win in all of sports.
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- Less than 12 hours after losing to them in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, oddsmakers at a majority of sportsbooks listed the Edmonton Oilers as favorites over the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL title series.
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
June 17 (UPI) -- Sam Reinhart scored four times and the Florida Panthers defenders thwarted Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers offense in a Game 6 domination to secure a second-consecutive Stanley Cup on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- A confident Florida Panthers team beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night on the road, moving to one victory away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
June 13 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl fired a one-handed shot off Niko Mikkola and into the net, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Florida Panthers in overtime Thursday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
June 12 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks traded for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, the teams announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
NFL's Justin Tucker suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
Wimbledon 2025 draw shows potential Gauff-Swiatek, Shelton-Sinner QFs
Wimbledon 2025 draw shows potential Gauff-Swiatek, Shelton-Sinner QFs

Follow Us