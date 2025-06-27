Toronto Maple Leafs sign John Tavares to $17.5 million extension

June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward John Tavares to a four-year, $17.5 million extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.

Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Maple Leafs in 2018, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

"Coming to Toronto seven years ago has been better than I ever anticipated," the 16-year veteran forward wrote on Instagram. "The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates everyday. Toronto is an incredible place to play and it's an honor to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'm committed to four more years! My family and I are excited to continue our journey here in Toronto. The best is yet to come!"

Tavares, 34, totaled 74 points -- from 38 goals and 36 assists -- over 75 appearances last season. The All-Star forward registered 222 goals and 271 assists over the last seven years for Toronto.

Tavares, the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, totaled 494 goals and 620 assists over his first 1,184 appearances in the league. His 494 goals and 13 hat tricks are the fifth-most among active players.