NHL
June 26, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka

By Alex Butler
New Utah Mammoth forward J.J. Peterka (L) helped lead Germany to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Photo by Kimmo Brandt/EPA-EFE
June 26 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres traded forward J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, the teams announced.

The Mammoth and Sabres announced the swap Wednesday night. The Mammoth sent winger Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Sabres in the deal. Peterka also agreed to a five-year, $38.5 million contract extension with the Mammoth.

"There is a lot of excitement and positive momentum surrounding our team right now, and adding a player of J.J. Peterka's caliber and offensive upside is another great step towards achieving our objectives as a group," Mammoth president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said in a news release.

"We are excited to welcome J.J. to Utah and know our fans are going to love what he brings. On the other side of this, it is never easy to say goodbye to players of the highest character like Michael and Josh -- we are certainly grateful for their contributions to our organization and trust their careers will continue to flourish in Buffalo."

Peterka, 23, totaled a career-high 68 points -- from 27 goals and 41 assists -- over 77 games last season for the Sabres. The second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft totaled 67 goals and 83 assists through his first three seasons.

"J.J. is a highly skilled, creative, young forward with extremely high upside," Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He will help solidify our scoring and add to what is already a great young core of forwards on the roster.

"Signing J.J. to a long-term extension is another positive step towards building a sustainable contender here in Utah, and today is an exciting day for our entire organization."

Doan, 23, was a second-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes -- who later became the Mammoth -- in the 2021 NHL Draft. He totaled seven goals and 12 assists over 51 appearances last season. Doan logged five goals and four assists over 11 appearances as a rookie.

Kesselring, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2018 NHL Draft. He joined the Coyotes in a 2023 trade. Kesselring totaled a career-high 29 points -- from seven goals and 22 assists -- over 82 appearances last season. He totaled 12 goals and 41 assists over his first 156 NHL appearances.

"One of our priorities as we work through this offseason is making our team more competitive and tougher to play against," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "The additions of Michael and Josh will help us tremendously in both of those categories and I am excited to see them in a Sabres uniform soon.

"Michael fits the mold of the right-handed defensemen we have been looking for, and we are thrilled he brings both size and compete. We believe he will help add balance to our blue line while elevating the rest of the defensive corps. Josh is a player that has shown the ability to win at multiple levels and brings great leadership pedigree to our organization. He's a strong two-way player who we believe will be able to provide versatility to our group."

Kesselring and Doan are both set to become restricted free agents in 2026-27.

