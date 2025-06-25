Trending
NHL
June 25, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Edmonton Oilers trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks

By Alex Butler
June 25 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers traded veteran forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the teams announced Wednesday.

"Evander is a physical power forward who will add some much-needed size and toughness to our group," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release. "We like the way he wins puck battles along the boards and handles himself in the dirty areas in front of the net.

"Evander moves well around the ice and has proven to be a productive goal scorer in the National Hockey League. We are excited to bring him back home to Vancouver and our staff looks forward to working with him this coming season."

Kane, 33, totaled 44 points -- from 24 goals and 20 assists -- over 77 appearances in 2023-24. The 15-year veteran also totaled a career-high 250 hits and led the Oilers with 85 penalty minutes in 2023-24.

Kane, who signed a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers in 2022, missed the entire 2024-25 regular season as he recovered from multiple surgeries. He returned to total six goals and six assists over 21 appearances during the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Kane, who led the NHL with 37 playoff penalty minutes in 2023-24, ranked third in that category -- with 44 -- during the 2024-25 postseason.

