Forward Sam Bennett hints at return to NHL champion Florida Panthers

MIAMI, June 20 (UPI) -- Stanley Cup star Sam Bennett, who is set to hit free agency, hinted at plans to return to the Florida Panthers during title celebrations, but his agent told UPI on Friday no contract is signed amid ongoing negotiations.

Bennett hinted at a potential return while celebrating with his teammates and the Stanley Cup on Thursday night at E11even, a club in downtown Miami. The veteran forward, who led the NHL with 15 postseason goals, took a microphone and told the crowd "I ain't [expletive] leaving," borrowing a quote from the Wolf of Wall Street.

Fans screamed in excitement in response to the message, as Queen's "We Are The Champions" blared from the speakers.

"It was an incredible and emotional night for the Panthers and well-deserved," Bennett's agent, Darren Ferris, told UPI. "The celebrations have been amazing to see, and Sam's just taking it all in with his teammates right now.

"At this time, no contract has been signed -- when there's something official, we'll share it accordingly."

Bennett's comments came just two days after Panthers general manager Bill Zito said "I think we can bring them all back," when asked on TSN about retaining some of their key players set to hit free agency.

Bennett, who turned 29 years old Friday, is to be one of the top free agents on the market. The No. 4 overall pick by the Calgary Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft joined the Panthers in a 2021 trade.

He appeared in the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers each of the last three postseasons, including their back-to-back title runs. Bennett totaled a career-high 51 points -- from 25 goals and 26 assists -- over 76 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.

The Conn Smythe Trophy winner eclipsed 40 points in each of his four full seasons with the Panthers, after failing to reach that mark in any season with the Flames.