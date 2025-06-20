NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets

June 20 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews agreed to a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday.

"I'm grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets," Toews said in a news release. "It's very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba.

"The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I'm eager to join the group and help however I can."

Toews, 37, entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2006 NHL Draft. He won win three Stanley Cups, a Selke Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy and a Mark Messier Award over 15 seasons with the Blackhawks.

Toews did not play during the last two seasons after the Blackhawks announced he would not be re-signed. He also dealt with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, which limited him over his final two seasons in Chicago.

Toews totaled a career-high 81 points, including 35 goals and 46 assists over 82 appearances for the Blackhawks in 2018-19. He totaled 31 points over 53 appearances in 2022-23, his most recent season.

"We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

"It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club. We will withhold further comment until July 1."