Trending
NHL
June 20, 2025 / 12:44 PM

NHL: Longtime Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews to sign with Jets

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Veteran forward Jonathan Toews won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Veteran forward Jonathan Toews won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews agreed to a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday.

"I'm grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets," Toews said in a news release. "It's very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba.

"The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I'm eager to join the group and help however I can."

Toews, 37, entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2006 NHL Draft. He won win three Stanley Cups, a Selke Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy and a Mark Messier Award over 15 seasons with the Blackhawks.

Toews did not play during the last two seasons after the Blackhawks announced he would not be re-signed. He also dealt with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, which limited him over his final two seasons in Chicago.

Toews totaled a career-high 81 points, including 35 goals and 46 assists over 82 appearances for the Blackhawks in 2018-19. He totaled 31 points over 53 appearances in 2022-23, his most recent season.

"We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

"It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club. We will withhold further comment until July 1."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Forward Sam Bennett hints at return to NHL champion Florida Panthers
NHL // 3 hours ago
Forward Sam Bennett hints at return to NHL champion Florida Panthers
MIAMI, June 20 (UPI) -- Stanley Cup star Sam Bennett, who is set to hit free agency, hinted at plans to return to the Florida Panthers during title celebrations, but his agent told UPI on Friday no contract is signed amid ongoing negotiations.
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 day ago
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers appear to have damaged one of the most iconic and hardest trophies to win in all of sports.
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
NHL // 2 days ago
Oilers top Panthers as favorites for 2026 NHL Stanley Cup
June 18 (UPI) -- Less than 12 hours after losing to them in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, oddsmakers at a majority of sportsbooks listed the Edmonton Oilers as favorites over the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL title series.
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
June 17 (UPI) -- Sam Reinhart scored four times and the Florida Panthers defenders thwarted Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers offense in a Game 6 domination to secure a second-consecutive Stanley Cup on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL // 5 days ago
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- A confident Florida Panthers team beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night on the road, moving to one victory away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
June 13 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl fired a one-handed shot off Niko Mikkola and into the net, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Florida Panthers in overtime Thursday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
NHL // 1 week ago
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
June 12 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks traded for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, the teams announced Thursday.
Stanley Cup: Panthers rout Oilers in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup: Panthers rout Oilers in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
June 10 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky was bulletproof glass between the pipes, while the Florida Panthers offense revved up for six scores to dominate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
NHL // 1 week ago
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
June 6 (UPI) -- Brad Marchand carved ice on a breakaway and slid the puck through Stuart Skinner's legs in double overtime Friday to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, prevent a historic collapse and tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
June 5 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid slid the puck through the slot, finding Leon Draisaitl for a dramatic one-timer to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Florida Panthers in overtime Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Trending Stories

Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL

Follow Us