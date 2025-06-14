NHL
June 14, 2025 / 11:33 PM

NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart gave his team a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL final Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart gave his team a 2-0 lead en route to a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL final Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A confident Florida Panthers team beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Saturday night on the road, moving to one victory away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

The Panthers can claim the cup Tuesday night in Game 6 at home at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. If Florida were to lose, Game 7 would be Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Oilers "are a tough team to play, but we realize how special a group we have," the Panthers' Brad Marchand, 37, said on a post-game interview on TNT. "It's a grind, but we're having fun each day."

The 16-season NHL veteran added: "I feel like a young guy in this league. This is the loosest I've felt, and I am enjoying every moment."

Related

On Saturday, Marchand scored the first goal of the game, bringing the puck in after a center ice faceoff, inside-out on Mattias Ekholm and and beats Calvin Pickard on the glove side by skating left and shooting right.

The methodical Panthers made it 2-0 with 1:54 left in the first period on a Sam Bennett goal after he grabbed a blocked Matthew Tkachuk shot and propelling it past Pickard. It was his 15th goal of the postseason.

"We're a close team," Bennett said after the game on TNT. "We see the crowd cheering against us and we enjoy that."

Marchand made it 3-0 at the start of the third period with his second goal of the night after taking the puck at center ice, steering around Jake Walman and letting go a shot that beat Pickard through the legs.

Less then two minutes later, the Oilers' Connor McDavid scored to make it 3-1 with 12:36 left and the silenced crowd came to life. Then, the Panthers' Sam Reinhart scored, bringing the score to 4-1.

The Oilers pulled their goalie with about five minutes left, and Edmonton's Corey Perry scored his 10th goal of the post-season with 3:13 remaining, making it 4-2.

The Panthers' Eetu Luustarinen ending the scoring with an open net goal with 1:19 on the clock, giving Florida the 5-2 victory.

With the win, the Panthers scored their 10th win on the road during the playoffs, tying an NHL record.

Game 6 on Tuesday is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT, and will be shown on TNT and TruTV and streamed on Max. Bennett told TNT's Jackie Redmond in the post-game interview that Florida has "more experience and more composure" than last year.

That's when the Panthers won the first three games of the Stanley Cup final and then lost the next three games to the Oilers, forcing a Game 7 that Florida won 2-1.

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
June 13 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl fired a one-handed shot off Niko Mikkola and into the net, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Florida Panthers in overtime Thursday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
NHL // 2 days ago
Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider
June 12 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks traded for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, the teams announced Thursday.
Stanley Cup: Panthers rout Oilers in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
NHL // 5 days ago
Stanley Cup: Panthers rout Oilers in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead
June 10 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky was bulletproof glass between the pipes, while the Florida Panthers offense revved up for six scores to dominate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
NHL // 1 week ago
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
June 6 (UPI) -- Brad Marchand carved ice on a breakaway and slid the puck through Stuart Skinner's legs in double overtime Friday to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, prevent a historic collapse and tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
June 5 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid slid the puck through the slot, finding Leon Draisaitl for a dramatic one-timer to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Florida Panthers in overtime Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
June 4 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Connor McDavid and his teammates rode an emotional roller coaster into a Stanley Cup Final loss. Now, he says the Edmonton Oilers are comfortable ahead of a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
NHL // 1 week ago
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov earned Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honors for his performance during the 2024-25 season, the NHL announced Monday.
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
NHL // 2 weeks ago
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid said the Edmonton Oilers were emotionally drained during last year's run to the Stanley Cup Final, but are now steady as they head into a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Panthers rally past Hurricanes, reach 3rd-straight Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Panthers rally past Hurricanes, reach 3rd-straight Stanley Cup Final
May 29 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, but were unfazed, scoring three times in the second period and twice in the third to overwhelm the Carolina Hurricanes and reach a third-consecutive Stanley Cup Final.
Oilers' Zach Hyman to get surgery, expected to miss rest of playoffs
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Oilers' Zach Hyman to get surgery, expected to miss rest of playoffs
May 28 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman will undergo an upper-body surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs, coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Wednesday.

Trending Stories

NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers stun Panthers in overtime, tie series 2-2
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
Indianapolis Colts to induct late owner Jim Irsay into Ring of Honor
Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup
Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup

Follow Us