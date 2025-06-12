Trending
June 12, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Anaheim Ducks trade for New York Rangers veteran Chris Kreider

By Alex Butler
Forward Chris Kreider (L) appeared in 883 games for the New York Rangers through his first 13 seasons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Forward Chris Kreider (L) appeared in 883 games for the New York Rangers through his first 13 seasons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks traded for New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, the teams announced Thursday.

The Ducks agreed to send prospect Carey Terrance and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Rangers in exchange for the veteran, who was the Rangers' longest-tenured player (13 years).

"Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a news release.

"He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address."

Kreider, 34, totaled 22 goals and eight assists over 68 appearances this season. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft totaled 326 goals and 256 assists over his first 883 career appearances.

"We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said. "Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.

"His leadership on the ice and tireless efforts in the community -- which he was recognized for as the inaugural recipient of the Rod Gilbert 'Mr. Ranger' Award -- only add to his distinguished Rangers legacy. Chris will always be a Ranger and we wish him and his family all the best."

