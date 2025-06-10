Trending
NHL
June 10, 2025 / 12:11 AM / Updated at 12:16 AM

Stanley Cup: Panthers rout Oilers in Game 3 for 2-1 series lead

By Alex Butler
Share with X

June 10 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky was bulletproof glass between the pipes, while the Florida Panthers offense revved up for six scores to dominate the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.

Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe each logged a goal and assist in the 6-1 triumph at Amerant Bank Arena. Fellow Panthers forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett and defenseman Aaron Ekblad also scored in a violent game that grew in animosity as the clock ticked down.

When it ended, players had been assessed 140 combined penalty minutes, 85 of which were against the Oilers. Six players -- three on each side -- received misconduct penalties out of the 35 total penalties recorded. Fights seemed to break out after almost every whistle in much of the third period.

The 140 penalty minutes were the fourth most in a Stanley Cup Final game in NHL history. Topping the list was a 1986 Game 4 between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens at 176 combined minutes.

Related

Speaking to reporters after his team's loss Monday night, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said "The game was out of hand. I don't think we would have acted or played like that had the game been a one-goal or two-goal game.

"I think it was boys being boys. Just trying to make investments for the next game."

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in the decisive victory, which gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven-game series. The Oilers fell in Game 2 in overtime Friday in Edmonton.

The Panthers took advantage of Edmonton's lack of discipline by scoring three times off power plays. Florida had 11 power plays in the game.

"At the end of the day, you've got to be smart in a game like this and I thought our team did that," Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who logged an assist, said on the TNT broadcast. "We really protected each other well."

The Panthers started the scoring just 56 minutes into Game 3 when Marchand beat Stuart Skinner with a wrist shot. Anton Lundell started that play by carrying the puck behind the Oilers net.

He then turned the opposite direction and sent a pass in front of the net, which went off fellow forward Eetu Luostarinen and bounced around until it found Marchand.

Marchand finished the play by rifling a shot into the right side of the net for his fourth goal of the series.

The Panthers doubled their lead off a power play with about 2:15 remaining in that period.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt held the puck on the right flank before feeding Rodrigues during that sequence. Rodrigues then slid a pass to Verhaeghe inside the left circle. The Panthers forward pulled the puck back before unleashing a sizzler between the upper left corner of the net and Skinner's right shoulder.

The Oilers cut into the deficit when forward Corey Perry scored off a power play 1:40 into the second period, but the Panthers answered 1:20 later, with Reinhart beating Skinner for a 3-1 edge.

The Oilers, who held a shot advantage for the majority of the night, then lost their composure, triggering scrums and drawing repeated penalties over the final two periods.

Luostarinen fed the puck to Bennett for a breakaway less than 4:30 later. Bennett delivered two crushing hits before pealing back and ripping up the ice. He pulled in the Luostarinen feed, swapping the puck between his backhand and forehand and eventually shoveled a shot by Skinner.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad beat Skinner for a fifth Panthers score off a power play 3:27 into the third period. The Oilers pulled Skinner after that goal and replaced him with Calvin Pickard.

Rodrigues beat Pickard for the Panthers' third power-play score about four minutes later.

The Oilers outshot the Panthers 33-31, but logged a dozen giveaways, compared to seven for their foes.

The Panthers (2-1) will host the Oilers (1-2) in Game 4 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena. Game 5 will be Saturday in Edmonton.

Latest Headlines

Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
NHL // 3 days ago
Panthers outlast Oilers in second overtime, tie Stanley Cup Final 1-1
June 6 (UPI) -- Brad Marchand carved ice on a breakaway and slid the puck through Stuart Skinner's legs in double overtime Friday to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4, prevent a historic collapse and tie the Stanley Cup Final at 1-1.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
NHL // 5 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
June 5 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid slid the puck through the slot, finding Leon Draisaitl for a dramatic one-timer to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Florida Panthers in overtime Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
NHL // 5 days ago
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
June 4 (UPI) -- A year ago at this time, Connor McDavid and his teammates rode an emotional roller coaster into a Stanley Cup Final loss. Now, he says the Edmonton Oilers are comfortable ahead of a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
NHL // 1 week ago
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
June 2 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov earned Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honors for his performance during the 2024-25 season, the NHL announced Monday.
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid, 'undrained' Oilers eager for Panthers, Stanley Cup rematch
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid said the Edmonton Oilers were emotionally drained during last year's run to the Stanley Cup Final, but are now steady as they head into a rematch with the Florida Panthers.
Panthers rally past Hurricanes, reach 3rd-straight Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 1 week ago
Panthers rally past Hurricanes, reach 3rd-straight Stanley Cup Final
May 29 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes, but were unfazed, scoring three times in the second period and twice in the third to overwhelm the Carolina Hurricanes and reach a third-consecutive Stanley Cup Final.
Oilers' Zach Hyman to get surgery, expected to miss rest of playoffs
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers' Zach Hyman to get surgery, expected to miss rest of playoffs
May 28 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman will undergo an upper-body surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs, coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Wednesday.
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
SUNRISE, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- Logan Stankoven unwound a smoldering wrist shot, buzzing Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to launch a Carolina Hurricanes shutout of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
SUNRISE, Fla., May 24 (UPI) -- Jesper Boqvist cycloned a defender and buried a backhanded wrister, igniting a third-period scoring surge Saturday in a Florida Panthers demolition of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart
NHL // 2 weeks ago
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart
May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman Gustav Forsling scored 77 seconds in to start a Florida Panthers steamrolling of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Trending Stories

Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
Texans expected to sign ex-Browns running back Nick Chubb
Coolmore, trainer Aiden O'Brien enjoyed Derby weekend at Epsom
Coolmore, trainer Aiden O'Brien enjoyed Derby weekend at Epsom
Triple Crown is done, but battle for 3-year-old honors will rage on
Triple Crown is done, but battle for 3-year-old honors will rage on
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers

Follow Us