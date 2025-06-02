Trending
NHL
June 2, 2025 / 2:38 PM

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner

By Alex Butler
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (L) is the first player in NHL history to win the Selke and Clancy trophies in the same season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (L) is the first player in NHL history to win the Selke and Clancy trophies in the same season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov earned Frank J. Selke Trophy and King Clancy Memorial Trophy honors for his performance during the 2024-25 season, the NHL announced Monday.

Barkov is the first NHL player in history to win both awards in the same season.

Children from the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., presented Barkov with the awards during a team meeting at the Baptist Health IcePlex -- the Panthers' practice facility -- in Fort Lauderdale.

Barkov totaled 20 goals and 51 assists for 71 points over 67 games during the 2024-25 regular season. He won the Selke Trophy -- given to the league's top defensive forward -- for the second-consecutive season and third time in five years.

Fellow Panthers forward Sam Reinhart finished second in Selke Trophy voting.

Barkov was honored with the Clancy Trophy for his leadership and community contributions. The Panthers' No. 16 donates $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for each assist he logs to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

He also frequently visits the children at the hospital and brought the Stanley Cup to the facility last off-season after the Panthers won the NHL title.

"Thank you, guys," Barkov said. "I know I don't have much time right now to come see you guys at the hospital. I really appreciate you guys coming here. I love giving back to you."

Barkov, who has donated more than $420,000 to the hospital since 2019, also provides a suite at Amerant Bank Arena to host doctors, nurses, patients, families and hospital staff at Panthers home games.

The star forward and the Panthers will take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

