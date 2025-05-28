Trending
NHL
May 28, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Oilers' Zach Hyman to get surgery, expected to miss rest of playoffs

By Alex Butler
Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (18) was injured in the first period of a loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Edmonton. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (18) was injured in the first period of a loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in Edmonton. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman will undergo an upper-body surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs, coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Wednesday.

"Zach's season is most likely done," Knoblauch said. "He is getting surgery today. It will be a while. We are not expecting him back."

Hyman sustained the injury midway through the first period of the Oilers' 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday in Edmonton.

He was the Oilers' second-leading goal scorer, with 27 scores during the regular season. Hyman totaled 11 points (five goals and six assists) through 15 postseason appearances.

The Oilers, who own a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals, will battle the Stars in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Dallas.

