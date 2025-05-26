Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought

SUNRISE, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- Logan Stankoven unwound a smoldering wrist shot, buzzing Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to launch a Carolina Hurricanes shutout of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Stankoven's sizzler jump-started the 3-0 triumph in Sunrise, Fla., helped the Hurricanes avoid a sweep and extended the best-of-seven game series. Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Anderson responded to a Game 3 benching with a 20-save performance.

"It's what you can do is start with one [win] and go from there," Stankoven said at his postgame news conference. "We just try and preach about winning a period and going from there. It was nice to play on our toes instead of on our heels."

The win was the Hurricanes' first in an Eastern Conference finals since June 1, 2006 -- a sour streak that included 15 games over nearly 19 years.

"It means like nothing to these guys because like half of them weren't here, but it's been a story," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, referring to the dismal streak. It's nice to not have to talk about that."

The Panthers have been shut out at home just twice in the playoffs since 1997, but both of those losses occurred this postseason.

"I'm exceptionally happy with the learning opportunity," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "There are consistent things in games that we don't love. Gotta give Carolina credit. They were quick, closed the gap, blocked some shots, hustled really hard.

"They played a great game, for them, in terms of style."

Hurricanes defenders smothered the previously potent Panthers offense throughout the night, using tight positioning and physicality to deny second-chance shooting opportunities. The Hurricanes outshot the Panthers 28-20.

Neither team could find the net in the first period, but the Hurricanes continued to threaten Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. They finally broke through with 9:15 remaining in the second frame, with Stankoven drawing first blood.

Defenseman Alexander Nikishin started that play when he sent a blind backhanded pass to Stakoven along the left boards. The Hurricanes forward raced ahead, skated through the left circle and ripped his rope of a shot into the upper portion of the net.

Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt nearly tied the score less than a minute later when he drilled the post with an 85-mph attempt from long distance.

The Panthers, who played without injured forwards Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greer and defenseman Niko Mikkola, continued to struggle down the stretch. The desperate Hurricanes delivered bone-splintering hits and rallied to the puck to consistently slow their favored foes.

The Hurricanes appeared to double their lead with 13:33 remaining, but the score by Mark Jankowski was disallowed because of an offside call. They eventually added to their lead when Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored empty-net goals with 2:11 and 1:45 left to play, respectively.

Bobrovsky totaled 25 saves for the Panthers. Hurricanes forwards Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov, defenseman Brent Burns and Nikishin logged assists.

The Hurricanes will host the Panthers in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Lenovo Center. The winner will take on the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers, who have a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals, will host the Stars in Game 4 at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Edmonton.