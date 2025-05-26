NHL
May 26, 2025 / 11:33 PM

Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought

By Alex Butler
Share with X

SUNRISE, Fla., May 26 (UPI) -- Logan Stankoven unwound a smoldering wrist shot, buzzing Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to launch a Carolina Hurricanes shutout of the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Stankoven's sizzler jump-started the 3-0 triumph in Sunrise, Fla., helped the Hurricanes avoid a sweep and extended the best-of-seven game series. Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Anderson responded to a Game 3 benching with a 20-save performance.

"It's what you can do is start with one [win] and go from there," Stankoven said at his postgame news conference. "We just try and preach about winning a period and going from there. It was nice to play on our toes instead of on our heels."

The win was the Hurricanes' first in an Eastern Conference finals since June 1, 2006 -- a sour streak that included 15 games over nearly 19 years.

"It means like nothing to these guys because like half of them weren't here, but it's been a story," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said, referring to the dismal streak. It's nice to not have to talk about that."

The Panthers have been shut out at home just twice in the playoffs since 1997, but both of those losses occurred this postseason.

"I'm exceptionally happy with the learning opportunity," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "There are consistent things in games that we don't love. Gotta give Carolina credit. They were quick, closed the gap, blocked some shots, hustled really hard.

"They played a great game, for them, in terms of style."

Hurricanes defenders smothered the previously potent Panthers offense throughout the night, using tight positioning and physicality to deny second-chance shooting opportunities. The Hurricanes outshot the Panthers 28-20.

Neither team could find the net in the first period, but the Hurricanes continued to threaten Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. They finally broke through with 9:15 remaining in the second frame, with Stankoven drawing first blood.

Defenseman Alexander Nikishin started that play when he sent a blind backhanded pass to Stakoven along the left boards. The Hurricanes forward raced ahead, skated through the left circle and ripped his rope of a shot into the upper portion of the net.

Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt nearly tied the score less than a minute later when he drilled the post with an 85-mph attempt from long distance.

The Panthers, who played without injured forwards Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greer and defenseman Niko Mikkola, continued to struggle down the stretch. The desperate Hurricanes delivered bone-splintering hits and rallied to the puck to consistently slow their favored foes.

The Hurricanes appeared to double their lead with 13:33 remaining, but the score by Mark Jankowski was disallowed because of an offside call. They eventually added to their lead when Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored empty-net goals with 2:11 and 1:45 left to play, respectively.

Bobrovsky totaled 25 saves for the Panthers. Hurricanes forwards Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov, defenseman Brent Burns and Nikishin logged assists.

The Hurricanes will host the Panthers in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Lenovo Center. The winner will take on the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers, who have a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals, will host the Stars in Game 4 at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Edmonton.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
NHL // 2 days ago
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
SUNRISE, Fla., May 24 (UPI) -- Jesper Boqvist cycloned a defender and buried a backhanded wrister, igniting a third-period scoring surge Saturday in a Florida Panthers demolition of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart
NHL // 3 days ago
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart
May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman Gustav Forsling scored 77 seconds in to start a Florida Panthers steamrolling of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Chicago Blackhawks hire ex-Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill
NHL // 4 days ago
Chicago Blackhawks hire ex-Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill
May 22 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks hired former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill as their new coach, general manager Kyle Davidson announced Thursday.
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
NHL // 5 days ago
Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina
May 21 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers Coach Paul Maurice said he "didn't love" his team's play despite a 5-2 thrashing of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
May 20 (UPI) -- Referee Chris Rooney, who was hit in the face with a hockey stick during the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs series, is doing well and hopes to return to work the NHL playoffs, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
NHL // 1 week ago
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
May 19 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Brad Marchand said the Florida Panthers sensed the toll pressure took on the Toronto Maple Leafs while his team rode a relaxed mentality into Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
NHL // 1 week ago
Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
May 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals expect legendary winger Alex Ovechkin to return for a 21st season in 2025-26, coach Spencer Carberry told reporters.
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
NHL // 1 week ago
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
May 15 (UPI) -- Kasperi Kapanen wedged his stick into a crowd and poked the puck into the net with his final effort to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime and into the Western Conference finals.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
May 12 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky utilized the threads of his glove and every inch of his pads to deny a shower of shots in a Florida Panthers shutout of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tying the second-round playoff series at 2-2.
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
NHL // 2 weeks ago
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid raced by defenders and slid a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who hit a one-timer off an overtime rush to beat the Vegas Golden Knights and give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Trending Stories

47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Wiene 500: Slaw Dog, N.Y. Dog favored in six-Wienermobile field
Wiene 500: Slaw Dog, N.Y. Dog favored in six-Wienermobile field
Caroline Garcia to play final French Open, confirms retirement soon
Caroline Garcia to play final French Open, confirms retirement soon
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0
Fla. Panthers rout Carolina Hurricanes, lead conference finals 3-0

Follow Us