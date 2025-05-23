'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart

May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman Gustav Forsling scored 77 seconds in to start a Florida Panthers steamrolling of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Forwards Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe recorded three points apiece in the 5-0 win to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the series Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. Bennett logged two goals and an assist. Verhaeghe totaled three assists.

"We had a good game, a complete game again," Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky told reporters. "We skated, we worked hard, we were relentless. It was a great win.

"This group of guys is outstanding. It's a privilege to be the goalie for this team."

The Panthers outshot the Hurricanes 21-17. Bobrovsky recorded 17 saves en route to his third shutout of the playoffs. The best-of-seven game series will now head to Sunrise, Fla., for Game 3 and Game 4.

Forsling and the Panthers forecheck triggered a turnover to spark the first score of the night. Bennett wrestled the puck loose before it was recovered by forward Matthew Tkachuk, who tapped it ahead for Forsling. The defenseman then skated into the slot and unleashed a wrist shot, beating goaltender Frederik Andersen glove side.

The Panthers doubled their lead with 8:19 remaining in the period. Verhaeghe and defenseman Niko Mikkola assisted that Tkachuk score. Bennett scored off a power play about four minutes later for a 3-0 Panthers lead. Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho went on to deliver a blindside hit to Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, who did not return in the second period.

The Hurricanes appeared to score about 51 seconds into the bridge frame, but that goal by Aho was disallowed because of an offside call.

Sam Reinhart has gone to the dressing room following this hit from Sebastian Aho pic.twitter.com/7OIFajHkLq— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2025

Bennett found the net a second time with 39 seconds remaining in the period. Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov scored the final goal of the night off a power play with 6:11 remaining.

Andersen recorded 12 saves. Hurricanes backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who replaced Andersen in the third period, totaled four saves in the loss.

"We're not going to relax or sit back now," Bennett said. "We known it's going to get more difficult, for sure."

The Panthers (2-0) will host the Hurricanes (0-2) in Game 3 at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. They will host Game 4 at 8 p.m. Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Reinhart, who sustained a lower-body injury, will be evaluated on Friday.