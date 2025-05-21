Trending
May 21, 2025 / 9:34 AM

Fla. Panthers coach 'didn't love' his team's play in NHL Eastern finals Game 1 win over Carolina

By Alex Butler
Coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 21 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers Coach Paul Maurice said he "didn't love" his team's play despite a 5-2 thrashing of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Maurice made the comments after the win Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C. The reigning Stanley Cup champions were outshot 33-20, but aided by a 31-save performance from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

"I think the best growth of our team comes off losses," Maurice told reporters. "I think that's where we learn more. I didn't love our game, but I understood it. Significant style change. Game 1 is that first look of what your game looks like with a completely different opponent.

"We will have to continue to build that game and get better."

Maurice said he most likely felt the same way after the Panthers' first two series openers, against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers split those meetings. They trailed 0-2 to start the second-round series with the Maple Leafs, but are 5-1 since then. The Panthers outscored their foes 24-10 during that span.

"Our depth has been incredible all year, especially in the playoffs," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "Every line showing up, all our defense, [Bobrovsky] obviously.

"But it really has been a full team effort every single night. It makes it a lot easier when you have every guy stepping up and playing like that."

Carter Verhaeghe logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's win. Bennett and fellow forwards A.J. Greer, and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers. Forwards Evan Rodrigues and Tomas Nosek totaled two assists apiece.

Forwards Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake scored for the Hurricanes. Goaltender Frederik Anderson made 15 stops in the loss. He allowed two goals of power plays. The Hurricanes outshot the Panthers 13-5 in the third period.

Maurice said before the game that the Panthers and Hurricanes share defensive philosophies, with a heavy focus on gap control -- space manipulation between defensive and offensive players. He also said the Panthers wouldn't sacrifice puck pressure and their aggression based on a couple plays getting behind their defense.

"We at least understand our vulnerability in the way we play and we won't sacrifice that aggressiveness to cover off," Maurice said. "That's what Bob's for."

Bobrovsky's 2.29 goals against average is the third-best of any goalie this postseason. Andersen (1.74) and Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (2.19) lead that list.

The Panthers (1-0) will take on the Hurricanes (0-1) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Raleigh. Game 3 will be Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.

