Trending
NHL
May 20, 2025 / 8:47 AM / Updated at 8:58 AM

NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs

By Alex Butler
Share with X
NHL referee Chris Rooney sustained a cut above his right eye after being hit with a stick during the series finale between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
NHL referee Chris Rooney sustained a cut above his right eye after being hit with a stick during the series finale between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Referee Chris Rooney, who was hit in the face with a hockey stick during the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs series, is doing well and hopes to return to work the NHL playoffs, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

The NHL provided an initial update on the veteran official, who was cut above his right eye when Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola accidentally grazed him with his stick blade in Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto.

The league said he received stitches and was "doing well." Rooney sustained a black eye, but no permanent damage.

The veteran official, who lost a significant amount of blood onto the ice and along the boards, received immediate medical attention before leaving Sunday's game. He was replaced by alternate referee Garrett Rank.

Rooney was hired under a minor league referee contract with the NHL in 1999. He was promoted to a full-time NHL referee in 2002. He has worked on the ice for more than 170 playoff games and appeared at the Stanley Cup Final seven times.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C. The Dallas Stars will host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
NHL // 1 day ago
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
May 19 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Brad Marchand said the Florida Panthers sensed the toll pressure took on the Toronto Maple Leafs while his team rode a relaxed mentality into Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
NHL // 4 days ago
Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
May 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals expect legendary winger Alex Ovechkin to return for a 21st season in 2025-26, coach Spencer Carberry told reporters.
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
NHL // 5 days ago
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
May 15 (UPI) -- Kasperi Kapanen wedged his stick into a crowd and poked the puck into the net with his final effort to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime and into the Western Conference finals.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
NHL // 1 week ago
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
May 12 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky utilized the threads of his glove and every inch of his pads to deny a shower of shots in a Florida Panthers shutout of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tying the second-round playoff series at 2-2.
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid raced by defenders and slid a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who hit a one-timer off an overtime rush to beat the Vegas Golden Knights and give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
NHL // 1 week ago
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
May 8 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks will hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as their new head coach.
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will not play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series, coach Craig Berube told reporters on Wednesday.
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
NHL // 1 week ago
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
May 7 (UPI) -- Rabid rallies are now the norm for the Edmonton Oilers, who stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL playoff-record fifth consecutive comeback victory to steal the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 2 weeks ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension

Follow Us