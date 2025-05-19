NHL
May 19, 2025 / 9:51 AM

Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Star forward Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs received boos from the home crowd throughout their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Star forward Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs received boos from the home crowd throughout their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Brad Marchand said the Florida Panthers sensed the toll pressure took on the Toronto Maple Leafs while his team rode a relaxed mentality into Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The Panthers took advantage of that mindset advantage for a 6-1 victory in Game 7 on Sunday in Toronto. After the final buzzer, fans showered the ice with jerseys and other projectiles -- including beer -- along with a boos from the stands of Scotiabank Arena. Others posted videos of themselves burning Maple Leafs memorabilia on social media.

The Maple Leafs' failure to convert regular-season success into playoff momentum -- paired with Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought -- proved too heavy a burden when compared to the reigning champions' composed approach to the series finale.

"When you win a Cup and you play in some of the games that this team played in last year, these are not high pressure games," Marchand told reporters.

"When you are playing for an actual Cup and you give up a three-game lead [and] then you are in Game 7, that's a high pressure game. Game 7 in the second round, yeah it's a high pressure game, but it's not compared to some other games guys have played.

"When you look at that, then you see the pressure Toronto faces, and everyone is talking about the 20 or 30 year build-up. You see the fans and the way they are talking, they just beat the pressure into this team.

"It's gotta be tough on those guys to walk to the rink every day and not feel that. You see the way the fans treat them at the end. How do you not feel that every single day?"

Marchand and fellow forward Eetu Luostarinen each registered a goal and two assists in Game 7. Forwards Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich and defenseman Seth Jones also scored for the Panthers.

The Panthers, who lost the first two games of the series, outscored the Maple Leafs 19-8 over the final five meetings. Marchand totaled a series-high eight points (three goals, five assists). Luostarinen logged seven points (two goals, five assists).

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, who scored the second-most goals (45) in the NHL this season, scored three times in the series. All of those goals came in the first two games. He failed to register a point over his final four appearances against the Panthers.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, who logged the fifth-most points (102) in the league, scored once in the series. He registered one point over the final four games. The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 218-173 in the series.

Coach Craig Berube said he was most disappointed about how the Maple Leafs played on their home ice in Game 5 and Game 7. He also said he didn't think the "moment was too big," but admitted the Maple Leafs' issues were "between the ears."

"For me, it's all between the ears," Berube said. "It's a mindset. These guys are capable of doing it, you've just got to execute it. We didn't execute it. We didn't execute it in Game 5 and we didn't execute it in Game 7.

"I don't have an answer for why, but that's the bottom line."

Marner slighted the Maple Leafs effort level and said he felt "sadness and depression" after the loss. The veteran forward, who is set to hit free agency this off-season, was caught on camera as he screamed for his teammates to "wake the [expletive] up" during Game 7.

"I'm pretty devastated with what just happened," Marner said. "I've always enjoyed this city and this team."

Marner, a Toronto native, said he was "feeling the same way" as the fans in attendance Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

"You feel for it," Marner said. "I'm feeling the same way. It's sad. It's heartbreaking. It's something you don't enjoy. We are not happy with that outcome either."

The Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of that best-of-seven game series will battle the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Maple Leafs' departure leaves the Oilers as Canada's last hope of 2025 to snap their 32-year drought and become the first team from the country since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens to hoist hockey's top prize.

The Panthers are trying to become the third NHL team since 1998 to win consecutive Stanley Cups.

"It's just about not taking yourself too seriously in a game," Marchand said. "Yes, we all want to win and we all want to Chase a Cup, but you don't always get to do that, so you've got to enjoy the process and the steps and the days you have throughout that journey."

The Panthers will take on the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
NHL // 3 days ago
Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season
May 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals expect legendary winger Alex Ovechkin to return for a 21st season in 2025-26, coach Spencer Carberry told reporters.
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
NHL // 4 days ago
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
May 15 (UPI) -- Kasperi Kapanen wedged his stick into a crowd and poked the puck into the net with his final effort to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime and into the Western Conference finals.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
NHL // 1 week ago
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
May 12 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky utilized the threads of his glove and every inch of his pads to deny a shower of shots in a Florida Panthers shutout of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tying the second-round playoff series at 2-2.
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid raced by defenders and slid a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who hit a one-timer off an overtime rush to beat the Vegas Golden Knights and give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
NHL // 1 week ago
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
May 8 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks will hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as their new head coach.
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will not play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series, coach Craig Berube told reporters on Wednesday.
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
NHL // 1 week ago
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
May 7 (UPI) -- Rabid rallies are now the norm for the Edmonton Oilers, who stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL playoff-record fifth consecutive comeback victory to steal the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 2 weeks ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
NHL // 2 weeks ago
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
April 29 (UPI) -- No criminal charges will be filed against a fellow ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the 2023 death of NHL player Adam Johnson, prosecutors announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism wins rough Preakness Stakes
Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism wins rough Preakness Stakes
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Scottie Scheffler stays steady at PGA Championship to secure third major
Scottie Scheffler stays steady at PGA Championship to secure third major
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes

Follow Us