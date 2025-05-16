Trending
May 16, 2025 / 8:38 AM

Washington Capitals expect Alex Ovechkin to return for 21st season

By Alex Butler
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is expected to return for a 21st season in 2025-26. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals expect legendary winger Alex Ovechkin to return for a 21st season in 2025-26, coach Spencer Carberry told reporters.

Carberry made the comments after the Carolina Panthers beat the Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series, ousting Ovechkin and his teammates from the playoffs.

"My understanding is he's under contract, so he'll be back next year," Carberry said.

Ovechkin, 39, signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension with the Capitals in 2021. He is entering the final year of that pact.

The future Hall of Famer, who broke Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record on April 6, scored 44 times and logged 29 assists over 65 appearances this season. The Capitals, who lost in the first round of the playoffs last postseason, went 51-22-9 in 2024-25 to lead the Eastern Conference.

The 2024-25 campaign marked the fifth time that the Capitals won at least 50 games in a season since Ovechkin joined the franchise as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft.

"For him to come back this year, play the way he did, chase down this record, the start that he had, break his leg, coming back from that and just continuing to not only do the things he did individually statistically, but lead our team," Carberry said.

"That's part of the story that will be a minor part of it, but it's a big part of it."

Ovechkin is three goals shy of becoming the first player in NHL history to record 900 career scores in the regular season.

The 12-time All-Star and three-time Hart Trophy winner, who led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018, also holds NHL records for power-play goals (326), game-winning goals (136) and shots on goal (6,864). He ranks 26th in games played (1,491), 11th in points (1,623) and is tied with Gordie Howe for second in even-strength goals (566), 51 behind Gretzky.

Ovechkin, who scored just one goal and did not log an assist in the five-game series, did not comment on his future during his postgame news conference. He also said it was too soon to reflect on his recent accomplishments, but he did hint at a return.

"The experience we had this year will help in the future, 100%," Ovechkin said after the Game 5 loss.

The Hurricanes will take on the reigning champion Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference finals. The Panthers, who lead that series 3-2, will host Game 6 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday in Sunrise, Fla.

